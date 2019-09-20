Colts Shutout Huskies Boys Soccer Highlights

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Philip Barbour Colts hosted the North Marion Huskies on Thursday.

Philip Barbour warmed up in shirts with initials of late teammate Trai Norris.

Warm-up shirts dedicated to late teammate Trai Norris. (Photo by: Abbie Backenstoe)

The game starts as a defensive battle until the ball is passed up field and Noah Ward volleys it into the back of the net. Colts go up 1-0.

Philip Barbour gains control again, Caleb Shipley finds Trenton Whited, he passes it back to Shipley who slides one in bottom right. Colts up 2-0.

Noah Ward gains possession, sends a through ball and Shipley finds the back of the net again. 3-0 Colts going into the half.

Philip Barbour secures the lead and wins this one 8-0.