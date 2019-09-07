East Fairmont Sweeps Berkeley Springs in Girls and Boys Soccer

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont hosts Berkeley Springs today in both Girls and Boys soccer.

Starting with the girls, the bees got a head start when Becky Buchanan found the back of the net on a break away, she tucks that one in the bottom right corner. The Indians answer right away with a nice goal, that one in the bottom right as well. Score tied at 1-1.

The Bees get back on top when the ball is crossed into the middle and Madison Lott volleys it into the back of the net and the Bees go up 2-1.

Heading into the second half, we see Becky Buchanan ripping a shot from well outside the 18 in for another Bees score. East Fairmont holds out and wins this one 4-1.

Now onto Boys soccer, the same match up- Berkleley Springs at East Fairmont.

Early on Bees dominate. Aiden Slusser takes it up the sideline, sends a through ball, almost gets caught up in there but Lance Cerullo gets through and slides that one in. Bees go up 1- 0.

Aiden Slusser finds the back of the net and the Bees lead 2-0.

An Indians penalty results in another Bees goal. Slusser takes the penalty kick with ease. Score now 3-0 Bees.

Lance Cerullo again with goal. Slusser and Cerullo are the power duo of this game. The final score is 10-1.

