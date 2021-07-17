EFHS hosts sixth annual EF Lady Bees Summer Soccer Classic at East-West Stadium

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Plenty of soccer teams from all around the state competed in the sixth annual East Fairmont Lady Bees summer soccer classic hosted at East-West Stadium.

On the girls side, teams inlcuded: East Fairmont, Madonna, Winfield, Williamstown, Nicholas County, and Washington.

The games are full field, 11 vs. 11, and each game goes for 40 minutes with a five minute break in between games.

East Fairmont girls and boys soccer head coach Eric Wright said he hosts this tournament every year because it brings good competition that prepares the teams for the approaching season.

“We just want to get good quality soccer teams here and play quality soccer. You want to play quality teams because it gives you a good indication of what you’ve got yourself. So we want every team to be a good quality team and I try and bring teams from around the state so we get a chance to see each other,” Wright said.

Wright also mentioned that a lot of these teams don’t see each other during the regular season, so the tournament allows them to play one another.

