Elkins Wins on the Road

SHINNSTON, W.Va.- Elkins visits Lincoln tonight for a girls volleyball showdown.

It was neck and neck in the first set. Lincoln over passed and Elkins took full advantage with the tip by Harmony Wilson. Tigers go up 10-7.

Then Samantha Price is set up for the kill and Elkins goes up 12-11. The Tigers take the first set.

Going into the second set, the Cougars dominate. Destiny Cunningham with the spike and Cougars are up 5-1.

Cougars take the second set. Elkins takes the next two 25-7 and 25-20 for the Tigers win.