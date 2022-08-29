FAIRMONT, W.Va – After winning the state defender of the year award for the combined Class AA/A division in 2021, plenty of high school soccer fans know about Fairmont Senior’s Nate Flower.

Friday night, high school football fans started to get to know the senior as well.

Going into his final year on 12th Street, a casual day working out at East-West Stadium turned into a much bigger idea.

“Came out one day, messing around at the stadium. Kicked a few field goals,” he said, “Kicked a long one and thought maybe I should do this for the football team so I went out and just it happened.”

While he’s been kicking field goals and booting kickoffs all summer, Flower got his first live reps Friday night against Lewis County but he looked like a seasoned pro anyway, nailing all six extra point attempts on the night and dropping a couple of touchbacks as well.

Even though the product was great in the end, he admits that there were some nerves with 11 guys coming at him for the first time but they all went away after the first one went through.

“I felt a little bit of a chill go through my body then the first one went in and I was like this is super fun so I just enjoyed it after that,” he said.

The energy from the Polar Bear faithful certainly helped calm the nerves.

“It’s awesome getting all the love from these fans and everything. It’s a great feeling,” he said.

With a 42-6 win in his gridiron debut Friday night and a 5-0 win on Saturday afternoon, it was quite the busy 48 hours for Nate Flower but he was up to the challenge and he’s certainly excited for the next one.