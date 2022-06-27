CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The Robert C. Byrd boys basketball team went through something of a transition year last season, finishing 13-11 but losing its sectional and regional championship games to Elkins and Fairmont Senior by a combined ten points.

The Flying Eagles now return an experienced squad with four seniors back that started games a last season and are focused on pairing that group with a stable of up and comers eager to get their opportunities.

“We’re just building team chemistry. We’re working on fundamentals and working on things that are building blocks of our program,” head coach Basil Lucas said, “We don’t expect these young players to get it right now because they’re just coming in but they here the same terminology over and over and over again and it’s starting to come already.”

With the likes of Jeremiah King, Maurice Garrison and Nathaniel Junkins departed via graduation, soon-to-be seniors with plenty of experience in Quinten Cooley, Brayden Thomasen, Bryce Byrd and Charles Hawkins will have to step into larger scoring roles as the Flying Eagles looks to make the trip back to the state tournament after entering the 2021 bracket as the top seed.