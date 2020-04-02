Live Now
WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Thursday COVID-19 update scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Fourteen local players to play under Daran Hays in North-South All-Star Classic

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The annual North-South All-Star Classic game hosted in Charleston will feature 14 local players.

North Marion football head coach Daran Hays will lead the North All-Stars where he will coach two familiar players.

Huskies QB1 Gunner Murphy and linebacker Trent Hlusko are to play under Hays for a final time.

The North roster also includes Doddridge County star running back Hunter America and Double-A State Champion lineman Michael Watkins of Bridgeport.

The game is set to be played June 13 at South Charleston High School Black Eagle Stadium.

A complete list of the players on both the North and South teams is below.

North Bears All-Star roster:

Brandon Penn – Parkersburg South, QB/DB

Malachi Brown – Martinsburg, WR/DB

Jarod Bowie – Martinsburg, RB/WR/DB

Jared Grifftih – Lewis County, K

Dawson Tingler – Petersburg, TE/DE

Corbin Pierson – Jefferson, QB

Nic Kuhn – Lewis County, WR/DB

Elijah Gillette – Weir, WR/DB

Xavier Morris – Wheeling Park, WR/DB

Jeff Tucker – Parkersburg South, H/DE

Devin Heath – Hedgesville, WR/DB

Gunner Murphy – North Marion, QB

Dylan Day – Parkersburg South, WR/DB

Landon McFadden – So. Harrison, UT/DB

Michael Lemley – Oak Glen, WR/DB

Trent Hlusko – North Marion, LB

Brennen Seacrist – Madonna, WR/DB

Jeb Boice – Parkersburg Catholic, RB/LB

Hunter America – Doddridge, RB/DB

Max Camilletti – Brooke, RB/DB

Zach Taylor – Oak Glen, WR/LB

Logan Raber – University, RB/LB

Dom Postlewait – East Fairmont, WR/DB

Seth McIntire – Liberty-Harrison, RB/LB

Jalen Brunny – Park. Catholic, H/DE

Nate Kowalski – Fairmont Senior, OL/DE

Jack Saines – Wheeling Park, OL

Don Woodworth – Keyser, OL/DL

Dom Owens – Fairmont Senior, OL/DL

Jackson Biser – Keyser, TE/LB

Ty Lucas – Martinsburg, OL/DL

Lance Payton – Fairmont Senior, OL

Brock Robey- Robert C. Byrd, OL

Corey Shaffer – Jefferson, OL/DL

Cole James – Doddridge, OL/DL

Michael Watkins – Bridgeport, OL/DL

South Cardinals All-Star roster:

Chase Berry – Chapmanville, QB

Gunner Harmon – Wayne, QB

Ethan Varney – Tug Valley, QB/DB

Monroe Mohler – James Monroe, QB/DB

Liam Fultineer – Mt. View, OL

Tanner Jenkins – Wyoming East, OL

Ian McKinney- Shady Spring, OL

Hunter McMicken – Van, OL

Ian Pomeroy – Beckley, OL

Caden Easterling – Riverside, RB

Cameron Foster – Nitro, RB

Marion Lawson – Greenbrier East, RB/DL

Xander Castillo – James Monroe, WR/DB

Drew Hatfield – Mingo Central, WR

Kyle King – Greenbrier East, WR/DB

Alex Mazelon – George Washington, WR

Quentin Moody – ManWR/DB

Matt Stone – Poca, TE/DE

Logan Vance – Clay, WR

Bomani Brooks – Hurricane, DL

Marcell Guy – Independence, OL/DL

Cameron Lovejoy – Buffalo, DL

Andrew Preast – G. Washington, OL/DL

Stone Sartin – Tolsia, DL

Jacob Anthony – Ravenswood, LB

Ben Kee – Herbert Hoover, LB

Houston Scott – Greenbrier East, LB

Gavin Shamblin – Sissonville, FB/LB

Logan Spurlock – Capital, LB

Austin Stephenson – Riverside, LB

Tay Calloway – Capital, RB/DB

Haven Chapman – Shady Spring, DB

Zach Frye – Man, DB

Hayden Hass – Cabell Midland, DB

Isaiah Osborne – Riverside, DB

Erick Bevil – Shady Spring, K/P

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

See which businesses are open in your area

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories