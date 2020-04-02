Fourteen local players to play under Daran Hays in North-South All-Star Classic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The annual North-South All-Star Classic game hosted in Charleston will feature 14 local players.
North Marion football head coach Daran Hays will lead the North All-Stars where he will coach two familiar players.
Huskies QB1 Gunner Murphy and linebacker Trent Hlusko are to play under Hays for a final time.
The North roster also includes Doddridge County star running back Hunter America and Double-A State Champion lineman Michael Watkins of Bridgeport.
The game is set to be played June 13 at South Charleston High School Black Eagle Stadium.
A complete list of the players on both the North and South teams is below.
North Bears All-Star roster:
Brandon Penn – Parkersburg South, QB/DB
Malachi Brown – Martinsburg, WR/DB
Jarod Bowie – Martinsburg, RB/WR/DB
Jared Grifftih – Lewis County, K
Dawson Tingler – Petersburg, TE/DE
Corbin Pierson – Jefferson, QB
Nic Kuhn – Lewis County, WR/DB
Elijah Gillette – Weir, WR/DB
Xavier Morris – Wheeling Park, WR/DB
Jeff Tucker – Parkersburg South, H/DE
Devin Heath – Hedgesville, WR/DB
Gunner Murphy – North Marion, QB
Dylan Day – Parkersburg South, WR/DB
Landon McFadden – So. Harrison, UT/DB
Michael Lemley – Oak Glen, WR/DB
Trent Hlusko – North Marion, LB
Brennen Seacrist – Madonna, WR/DB
Jeb Boice – Parkersburg Catholic, RB/LB
Hunter America – Doddridge, RB/DB
Max Camilletti – Brooke, RB/DB
Zach Taylor – Oak Glen, WR/LB
Logan Raber – University, RB/LB
Dom Postlewait – East Fairmont, WR/DB
Seth McIntire – Liberty-Harrison, RB/LB
Jalen Brunny – Park. Catholic, H/DE
Nate Kowalski – Fairmont Senior, OL/DE
Jack Saines – Wheeling Park, OL
Don Woodworth – Keyser, OL/DL
Dom Owens – Fairmont Senior, OL/DL
Jackson Biser – Keyser, TE/LB
Ty Lucas – Martinsburg, OL/DL
Lance Payton – Fairmont Senior, OL
Brock Robey- Robert C. Byrd, OL
Corey Shaffer – Jefferson, OL/DL
Cole James – Doddridge, OL/DL
Michael Watkins – Bridgeport, OL/DL
South Cardinals All-Star roster:
Chase Berry – Chapmanville, QB
Gunner Harmon – Wayne, QB
Ethan Varney – Tug Valley, QB/DB
Monroe Mohler – James Monroe, QB/DB
Liam Fultineer – Mt. View, OL
Tanner Jenkins – Wyoming East, OL
Ian McKinney- Shady Spring, OL
Hunter McMicken – Van, OL
Ian Pomeroy – Beckley, OL
Caden Easterling – Riverside, RB
Cameron Foster – Nitro, RB
Marion Lawson – Greenbrier East, RB/DL
Xander Castillo – James Monroe, WR/DB
Drew Hatfield – Mingo Central, WR
Kyle King – Greenbrier East, WR/DB
Alex Mazelon – George Washington, WR
Quentin Moody – ManWR/DB
Matt Stone – Poca, TE/DE
Logan Vance – Clay, WR
Bomani Brooks – Hurricane, DL
Marcell Guy – Independence, OL/DL
Cameron Lovejoy – Buffalo, DL
Andrew Preast – G. Washington, OL/DL
Stone Sartin – Tolsia, DL
Jacob Anthony – Ravenswood, LB
Ben Kee – Herbert Hoover, LB
Houston Scott – Greenbrier East, LB
Gavin Shamblin – Sissonville, FB/LB
Logan Spurlock – Capital, LB
Austin Stephenson – Riverside, LB
Tay Calloway – Capital, RB/DB
Haven Chapman – Shady Spring, DB
Zach Frye – Man, DB
Hayden Hass – Cabell Midland, DB
Isaiah Osborne – Riverside, DB
Erick Bevil – Shady Spring, K/P