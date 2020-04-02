Fourteen local players to play under Daran Hays in North-South All-Star Classic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The annual North-South All-Star Classic game hosted in Charleston will feature 14 local players.

North Marion football head coach Daran Hays will lead the North All-Stars where he will coach two familiar players.

Huskies QB1 Gunner Murphy and linebacker Trent Hlusko are to play under Hays for a final time.

The North roster also includes Doddridge County star running back Hunter America and Double-A State Champion lineman Michael Watkins of Bridgeport.

The game is set to be played June 13 at South Charleston High School Black Eagle Stadium.

A complete list of the players on both the North and South teams is below.

North Bears All-Star roster:

Brandon Penn – Parkersburg South, QB/DB

Malachi Brown – Martinsburg, WR/DB

Jarod Bowie – Martinsburg, RB/WR/DB

Jared Grifftih – Lewis County, K

Dawson Tingler – Petersburg, TE/DE

Corbin Pierson – Jefferson, QB

Nic Kuhn – Lewis County, WR/DB

Elijah Gillette – Weir, WR/DB

Xavier Morris – Wheeling Park, WR/DB

Jeff Tucker – Parkersburg South, H/DE

Devin Heath – Hedgesville, WR/DB

Gunner Murphy – North Marion, QB

Dylan Day – Parkersburg South, WR/DB

Landon McFadden – So. Harrison, UT/DB

Michael Lemley – Oak Glen, WR/DB

Trent Hlusko – North Marion, LB

Brennen Seacrist – Madonna, WR/DB

Jeb Boice – Parkersburg Catholic, RB/LB

Hunter America – Doddridge, RB/DB

Max Camilletti – Brooke, RB/DB

Zach Taylor – Oak Glen, WR/LB

Logan Raber – University, RB/LB

Dom Postlewait – East Fairmont, WR/DB

Seth McIntire – Liberty-Harrison, RB/LB

Jalen Brunny – Park. Catholic, H/DE

Nate Kowalski – Fairmont Senior, OL/DE

Jack Saines – Wheeling Park, OL

Don Woodworth – Keyser, OL/DL

Dom Owens – Fairmont Senior, OL/DL

Jackson Biser – Keyser, TE/LB

Ty Lucas – Martinsburg, OL/DL

Lance Payton – Fairmont Senior, OL

Brock Robey- Robert C. Byrd, OL

Corey Shaffer – Jefferson, OL/DL

Cole James – Doddridge, OL/DL

Michael Watkins – Bridgeport, OL/DL

South Cardinals All-Star roster:

Chase Berry – Chapmanville, QB

Gunner Harmon – Wayne, QB

Ethan Varney – Tug Valley, QB/DB

Monroe Mohler – James Monroe, QB/DB

Liam Fultineer – Mt. View, OL

Tanner Jenkins – Wyoming East, OL

Ian McKinney- Shady Spring, OL

Hunter McMicken – Van, OL

Ian Pomeroy – Beckley, OL

Caden Easterling – Riverside, RB

Cameron Foster – Nitro, RB

Marion Lawson – Greenbrier East, RB/DL

Xander Castillo – James Monroe, WR/DB

Drew Hatfield – Mingo Central, WR

Kyle King – Greenbrier East, WR/DB

Alex Mazelon – George Washington, WR

Quentin Moody – ManWR/DB

Matt Stone – Poca, TE/DE

Logan Vance – Clay, WR

Bomani Brooks – Hurricane, DL

Marcell Guy – Independence, OL/DL

Cameron Lovejoy – Buffalo, DL

Andrew Preast – G. Washington, OL/DL

Stone Sartin – Tolsia, DL

Jacob Anthony – Ravenswood, LB

Ben Kee – Herbert Hoover, LB

Houston Scott – Greenbrier East, LB

Gavin Shamblin – Sissonville, FB/LB

Logan Spurlock – Capital, LB

Austin Stephenson – Riverside, LB

Tay Calloway – Capital, RB/DB

Haven Chapman – Shady Spring, DB

Zach Frye – Man, DB

Hayden Hass – Cabell Midland, DB

Isaiah Osborne – Riverside, DB

Erick Bevil – Shady Spring, K/P