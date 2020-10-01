Friday’s Woodrow Wilson vs. Preston game moved to neutral site

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – For the second time in as many weeks the Preston High School football team has a change in its schedule.

Friday’s scheduled home game against Woodrow Wilson High School has been moved to a neutral site, and will now be played at Buckhannon-Upshur High School’s football field.

Just confirmed with the folks at Preston that the Knights’ game this Friday against Woodrow Wilson has been moved to Buckhannon-Upshur at 7 p.m. @12SportsZone — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) October 1, 2020

Preston County Superintendent Stephen Wotring says that the change in location is due to the Knights not yet receiving, “the official report from the inspector on our football bleachers.”

Wotring also said in his e-mail, “We are anticipating that the report will require repairs made before we can use them again. Thus, we chose to move our game to a neutral field until we know what the official report states.”

According to Wotring, the school and county have not yet received a date on when they will receive inspection report. He also says they have been in contact with other schools, and have plans in place if future games would need to be changed.

The Knights remaining schedule looks as follows:

10/02: vs. Woodrow Wilson (at BUHS); 10/09: home vs. Bridgeport; 10/16: at Washington; 10/23: at University; 10/30: home vs. Buckhannon-Upshur; 11/06: home vs. Brooke.

Preston’s Week 4 game against Lewis county was canceled and forfeited by the Knights after an investigation following the Knights Week 3 game against Robert C. Byrd.

The Knights are 0-4 so far this season, having played three games and forfeiting the other.