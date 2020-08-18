FSHS Booster Club sells tickets for virtual elimination dinner to fundraise for football

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Local high school booster clubs are doing everything they can to make sure their teams are ready for the quickly approaching season.

Despite the adversities that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fairmont Senior High School booster club found ways to raise money for the football program.

The FSHS football boosters are hosting a virtual elimination dinner on Saturday, August 22.

While the annual elimination dinner is usually in-person, the club had to adapt.

The dinner will not be virtual and ticket buyers can pick up their dinner drive-thru style at Fairmont Senior High School in the student parking lot.

“We’ve switched that to a virtual which allows our sponsors and our patrons and those that are visiting the elimination dinner to, it’s a complete drive through. We’ll provide a boxed dinner. They don’t have to get out of their car we’ll have our parents come to their car and provide them with chances to win raffles, etc,” Jeremy Laird, FSHS football booster club president, said.

Tickets for the elimination dinner are being sold for $25 per ticket. The meal includes chicken, two sides, bread and dessert.

Raffle baskets and 50/50 tickets will also be sold at the dinner pickup.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, call 304-830-9499.