Gage Michael joins list of Fairmont Senior football greats

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The football program at Fairmont Senior has a long, storied history of winning and standout players.

Multiple former Polar Bears are currently playing at the collegiate level, including a trio of recent graduates who suit up for West Virginia University.

Gage Michael has certainly joined that list of elite players to walk through the halls of Fairmont Senior High School and play home games at East-West Stadium on Friday nights.

Michael has recently been named a captain on the Double-A all-state team, and the winner of the J.R. House Award, which is given annually to the state’s top high school quarterback.

“All the guys – Dante (Stills), Darius (Stills), (Zach) Frazier, Rhett (Heston), Conner (Neal) — they’ve been great leaders, and they’ve shown me what it took to win,” said Michael via Zoom on Thursday. “And I just tried to follow in their footsteps. I was able to do that by winning the House (Award).”

Earlier this year he announced his commitment to Kent State. He officially became a future member of the Golden Flash as part of National Signing Day on Wednesday, and told 12 Sports he plans to enroll early at Kent State. Michael took a full year’s worth of classwork this fall (while also playing through a grueling schedule during a global pandemic) in order to have the opportunity to graduate early.

“I, honestly, set out every time I play to be the best player on the field. And whether it’s in the weight room, or the classroom, or whatever, I just want to win,” said Michael.

The three-star rated QB is the latest Fairmont Senior player that’s signed his Letter of Intent with a Division-I program. He mentioned some of the others, and had a front row seat as an underclassmen to see what they did when they were ruling the high school ranks. Seeing that, and everything those players have done since graduating, adds fuel to his fire.

“Seeing them do everything they’ve done at the next level is a huge motivator, because I honestly want to be like them – have the exact same success,” said Michael. “And I saw that Darius won Defensive (Lineman) of the Year for the Big 12. I mean, that’s just another thing that we can add to the Polar Bear trophy case.”

Darius, the older of the two Stills brothers, recently announced he’s declared for the NFL Draft. His younger brother, Dante, will in all likelihood get the same opportunity after next season.

Michael was a freshman at Fairmont Senior when Dante was an All-American high school senior with the Polar Bears.

“Dante was a great leader. He obviously has all the talent in the world, and all the physical attributes, but he was just as hard a worker as anyone else. He’s proven that now, playing at one of the biggest stages in college football. The main thing I took away from him was how to be a leader and how to win football games,” Michael said.

The Kent State commit wasn’t the starting quarterback at Fairmont Senior until his junior season, learning under Neal, who, like Michael, won the House Award and the Double-A state title his senior season. Neal added the Kennedy Award, too. It remains to be seen if Michael will earn the same distinction, though he’s certainly in the running for it.

Michael did accomplish something that not Neal, nor any other Fairmont Senior player, was able to do prior — rack up 8,000 yards of total offense in his career.

He finished this season with 2,084 passing yards, 1,639 rushing yards, and 45 total touchdowns. He led Fairmont Senior to a 10-2 record. Michael was 22-3 in two years as the FSHS starting quarterback.

“It’s amazing to play at Fairmont Senior, and I had a great four years here.”