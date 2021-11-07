Game times set for first round of High School Football playoffs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The first round of the high school football playoffs will get underway this Friday, and be played over the course of two days on Friday and Saturday.
A total of 13 local teams still have hopes of playing for a state championship in four weeks.
Game times and locations for all playoff games have been set. See a list below for all local teams.
Local teams will be written in bold.
Class Triple-A
(14) Morgantown at (3) Bridgeport – Friday, 7:30 p.m.
(13) Woodrow Wilson at (4) University – Friday, 7:30 p.m.
NOTE: Morgantown and Bridgeport will meet for the second time this season, while both the Indians and the University Hawks will look to continue their perfect seasons.
Class Double-A
(16) Fairmont Senior at (1) Herbert Hoover – Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
(13) Frankfort at (4) Lincoln – Friday, 7:30 p.m.
(11) Grafton at (6) North Marion – Friday, 7:30 p.m.
(9) Scott at (8) Robert C. Byrd – Friday, 7:30 p.m.
NOTE:
Class Single-A
(16) Gilmer County at (1) Cameron – Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
(15) Midland Trail at (2) Doddridge County – Friday, 7:30 p.m.
(13) Clay-Battelle at (4) Ritchie County – Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
(10) Trinity Christian at (7) James Monroe – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.