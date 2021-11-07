Game times set for first round of High School Football playoffs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The first round of the high school football playoffs will get underway this Friday, and be played over the course of two days on Friday and Saturday.

A total of 13 local teams still have hopes of playing for a state championship in four weeks.

Game times and locations for all playoff games have been set. See a list below for all local teams.

Local teams will be written in bold.

Class Triple-A

(14) Morgantown at (3) Bridgeport – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

(13) Woodrow Wilson at (4) University – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

NOTE: Morgantown and Bridgeport will meet for the second time this season, while both the Indians and the University Hawks will look to continue their perfect seasons.

Class Double-A

(16) Fairmont Senior at (1) Herbert Hoover – Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

(13) Frankfort at (4) Lincoln – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

(11) Grafton at (6) North Marion – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

(9) Scott at (8) Robert C. Byrd – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

NOTE:

Class Single-A

(16) Gilmer County at (1) Cameron – Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

(15) Midland Trail at (2) Doddridge County – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

(13) Clay-Battelle at (4) Ritchie County – Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

(10) Trinity Christian at (7) James Monroe – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.