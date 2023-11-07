MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — It’s hard to imagine that Vanja Mueller thought she would be in this position a few months ago.

The junior forward came to Morgantown High from Germany, joining a Mohigan girls soccer team in need of players this fall.

Fast forward a few weeks and she’s become a legend, delivering the golden goal in the Class AAA state championship game and lifting Morgantown to its second straight title over Parkersburg South.

“Honestly, I didn’t even think it was a goal at first, so I was about to cry but then people came screaming at me and I was like ‘oh it’s a goal’ but Lily Staples worked pretty hard to get it into the box and I feel like we had many chances to score a goal and it just didn’t happen and we just deserved that one,” she said.

With the Mohigans this season, Mueller found herself with an opportunity in front of her and as the championship game rolled on, it became clear that one opportunity was all it would take to decide a winner.

Even on the sideline, Mueller’s name came up as someone who could be the difference.

“It was funny, I think one of the girls on the bench said, ‘watch this game end with Vanja scoring,’ our German foreign exchange student,” head coach Brianna Frontuto said, “Just awesome work. They corrected everything I asked them to at halftime in between. They dug deep and she knew what that meant for the team so great work.”

Without a doubt, it will be a season and a moment to remember for Mueller and the rest of her teammates.

“Everyone was very, very friendly when I came here. I felt like a part of the team from the beginning, and I got the chance to play here and stuff so I’m very thankful to be here,” she said.

Now with back-to-back state championships, Mueller and the Mohigans have some time to rest but there’s always the allure of a three-peat on the table for next fall.