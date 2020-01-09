Hawkins, Miles combine to outscore Bees; Miles with a play of the year candidate

CLARKSBURG, WV – Tommy Hawkins and Khori Miles combined for 32 points in No. 6 Robert C. Byrd’s 63-30 victory over East Fairmont Wednesday.

Miles got started early, cashing in early and often in the first quarter.

RCB would lead 15-6 after the first quarter with Miles leading the way with nine points.

East Fairmont tried to keep this one close in the second quarter, led by Luke Pollock.

Pollock would pick up his second foul early in the quarter after picking up with seventh point and would have to sit the remainder of the half.

RCB led 25-13 at the halftime break.

The third quarter was where the Eagles started to stretch their lead. led by Hawkins and Miles.

Late in the third, Hawkins and Miles combined for the play of the year.

The play started where Byrd’s Bryson Lucas swatted an East Fairmont Bee and tracked down the ball before it went out of bounds.

RCB fired it ahead to Hawkins who then lobbed it off the backboard for teammate Miles who one-hand slammed it home.

RCB stretched their lead out the remainder of the third to go up 49-20.

The Robert C. Byrd highlight play was not only a highlight here in North Central West Virginia, but was picked up by MaxPreps (link) and was the No. 1 play on ESPN’s Sports Center’s Top 10 plays Wednesday night.

