MORGANTOWN, W.Va – There’s a new man in charge on the hill in Morgantown.

Trinity has officially named athletic director Codey Horton as its new boy’s basketball coach. Horton joined the Warriors last year after two years as a high school athletic director in North Carilina’s Outer Banks and takes over a program that went 6-16 last season and had a streak of four straight regional appearances snapped. He’s excited to have an opportunity to take over a program with a history of success back in his home state.

“I really wanted to come back to Morgantown especially and when Trinity Christian called I knew the background for Trinity and I kind of wanted to build a foundation around here for athletics and go from there and I’m definitely excited about this opportunity,” he said.

Trinity has yet to return to the state tournament since back to back final fours in 2018 and 2019 but Horton has plans to return the program to prominence and that will all start with the summer practice period coming up in June.