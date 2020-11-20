Huskies take on reigning AA state runners up in quarterfinal game

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RACHEL, W.Va. – The No. 10 ranked North Marion Huskies travel down to Bluefield to take on the No. 2 ranked Beavers in the state quarterfinal.

The Huskies weren’t able to play their first round playoff game due to their opponent Keyser and Mineral County being unfit on the color coded map.

So the Huskies advance to the second round where they will see the reigning Double-A state runners up Bluefield.

North Marion has lost two of their last three games played and is 1-3 against playoff teams this year but the Huskies will look to continue this year’s trend of postseason upsets on Friday night.

The Beavers and Huskies kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories