Huskies take on reigning AA state runners up in quarterfinal game

RACHEL, W.Va. – The No. 10 ranked North Marion Huskies travel down to Bluefield to take on the No. 2 ranked Beavers in the state quarterfinal.

The Huskies weren’t able to play their first round playoff game due to their opponent Keyser and Mineral County being unfit on the color coded map.

So the Huskies advance to the second round where they will see the reigning Double-A state runners up Bluefield.

North Marion has lost two of their last three games played and is 1-3 against playoff teams this year but the Huskies will look to continue this year’s trend of postseason upsets on Friday night.

The Beavers and Huskies kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.