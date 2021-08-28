Indians, Big Reds end in scoreless draw

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Wayne Jamison Field hosted a big Class Triple-A match on Saturday morning between Bridgeport, who is searching for its first win of the season, and Parkersburg.

The Indians had an opportunity about five minutes into play as a shot deflected by the keeper got to the feet of another Bridgeport player, but the shot attempt went over the crossbar.

Several key saves were made by Bridgeport keeper Levi Crayton as the Big Reds had several chances to put the ball on frame.

The score was still tied at 0-0 heading into the halftime break, and it remained that way as Parkersburg and Bridgeport ended in a scoreless draw.

Bridgeport is still looking for its first win of the season and their next chance for a win is on August 31 where they see Fairmont Senior.