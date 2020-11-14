John Kelley’s crew set to play No. 3 ranked Musselman in first round of playoffs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In Class-AAA, No. 14 ranked University is set to play No. 3 ranked Musselman in the first round of the playoffs Saturday.

The Hawks ended the regular season 3-3 as they didn’t get to play their first few games due to COVID-19.

John Kelley’s club likes to air it out and it works for them.

QB1 Chase Edwards and his arm has plenty of weapons to be dangerous in the air including senior receiver TT Brooks as well as Sage Clawges and Jaden Hammack.

The Hawks can run the ball too especially when the ball is in the hands of Eliki Barner.

But their opponent, Musselman, likes to run the ball as well and the Hawks will have to stop their main guy on the ground Blake Hartman.

UHS will kickoff against the Applemen at 1:30 p.m. at Musselman High School.