INSTITUTE, W.Va – Final preparations are underway for the North-South Football Classic coming up on Saturday and for one local athlete, participation in this event is something he certainly did not expect.

Morgantown High’s Jarrett Lawrence got the call midseason from head coach Sean Biser to take over at quarterback for the Mohigans and earned himself a selection to the state’s most prestigious football all-star game, another development he never saw coming.

“Not really until probably near the end of the season where our head football coach asked to and I said absolutely,” he said, “I was just excited I get to play one more game, strap the pads on one more time.”

Lawrence will line up at running back for the North Bears on Saturday, a development not too unfamiliar from the ball carrying role he played in Morgantown’s Wing-T offense both at quarterback and his original wingback position.