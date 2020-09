CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Lincoln High School’s Zach Snyder received the most votes in this week’s JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week competition.

Snyder received 70 percent of the votes in this week’s competition.

His one-handed grab beat out his teammate, John Lopez, and his touchdown catch as well as Elkins’ Demanuel Smith’s catch.

Week 5 JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week competition voting opens up Friday night after the conclusion of the Grogg’s SportsZone.