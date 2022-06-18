SHINNSTON, W.Va – Local boys basketball teams got a taste of regular season action today at the Lincoln Shootout in Shinnston. 18 games were played, split between two courts for a marathon day of hoops in Harrison County.

The Cougars took on Pendleton county this afternoon. It was a double digit lead for Lincoln early in the second half and David Burdette added to it with an off balance lefty finish. Next, Jayce Brooks took it out on the break and went to the rim himself, scoring a tough bucket to extend the lead.

Up next, South Harrison took on Grafton. Lukas Elliott went work inside to make it a fourteen point Hawks lead. Next time down, Elliott hauled in the offensive board and the stick back made it 39-23, South Harrison. For Grafton, Jacob maier pushed the break,s coring the smooth finish to cut the lead.

Next, Maier dumped it inside for JT Veltri and his hook shot was good to cut the lead down to eleven. But the Hawks weren’t willing to give this one up as the face up three ball from the corner for kaden peck got the lead back out to 15 and then off the Corey Boulden miss, he came flying in on the break and tipped it home. South Harrison took the win in this one, 62-45.

Tucker county and Braxton County squared off with Mountain Lions up big and the lead got bigger with Aaron Quattro stepping into a transition three ball to make it a 33-point advantage. Later, Tucker County got the ball moving around the three-point line, dumped inside and Cole Carr scored it on the right block. Next time down the floor, Carr got to work around the rim with not one but two big time rejections and then fed it down the floor for the transition layup. Mountain Lions won this one, 81-42.