Local teams compete in summer basketball tournaments

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Multiple local high school basketball teams took advantage of the summer tournaments going on around the region.

The Lincoln Cougar shootout took place on Saturday involving six local teams: North Marion, Lincoln, Braxton County, East Fairmont, Preston and South Harrison- plus other teams from around the state.

Each team played three games in the tournament.

Another round of tournaments were held at the brand new Bridge Sports Complex and Bridgeport. The six-court facility was filled with games all day Saturday.

Local high school teams were able to play in these tournaments to get an early look at their team that will compete this Winter.