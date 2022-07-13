BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – Morgantown Post 2 and Bridgeport Post 68 matched up in one of the most exciting American Legion baseball games of the year last month with Post 68 earning a 14-11 win.

They did not disappoint on Wednesday night with the follow-up.

Chris Harbert and Cody Thomas each turned in strong mound performances but it was an inauspicious start for Harbert as a Zach Brennan groundout put Morgantown in front 1-0 after one inning.

He managed to get out of the first with a strikeout and did the same in the second but not before Jett Walters clubbed a double to deep right that scored Park Croyle and gave Post 2 a two-run lead.

Harbert got some support in the bottom of that inning with Gabe Ross slipping a single past shortstop to cut the Morgantown lead in half but they got it back and more in the third.

Aaron Forbes got the run back with a single up the middle and then Thomas extended the lead on a fielding error that brought Forbes across home plate.

Harbert did work around the two runs to strike out the side as he racked up 7 K’s over five innings of work.

Post 68 started climbing back in the fifth with a Thomas wild pitch permitting one runner to come in from third and then later in the at-bat, an Anthony Dixon double down the right field line that brought Bridgeport back within one run.

In the bottom of the sixth, the home team put runners on the corners with two outs and sent the runner from first on the delayed steal. The throw down to second wound up in center field and Ross came in to score from third to tie the game.

In relief of Harbert, Cole Malnick shut things down in the sixth and seventh while Tommy Montague kept Post 68 off the board in the seventh to force extra innings.

After Morgantown went quietly in the top of the eighth, Bridgeport came through for the win with Ben McDougal driving in the winning run with a double to claim the victory, 5-4.