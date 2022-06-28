NUTTER FORT, W.Va – Morgantown Post 2 broke out the bats in the middle innings and picked up a dominant 11-1 win over Clarksburg Post 13 on Tuesday night.

The visitors broke through in the top of the fourth as Park Croyle dropped a single into right field that brought Aaron Forbes and Jett Walters across the plate.

The floodgates opened in the fifth though beginning with a Zach Brennan RBI single. Cody Thomas following with an infield single that brought another run in on a throwing error while a Forbes came in to score shortly after, beating the tag after coming home on a throw on a dropped third strike.

Caleb Cottle followed with a sacrifice fly that gave Thomas a chance to score before a throwing error on a pickoff attempt let Ethan Dorkins score all the way from second base.

Morgantown added four more in the late innings in the way to a huge ten-run win.