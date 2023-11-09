CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — For the first time in program history, Morgantown is the Class AAA state volleyball champion after defeating Musselman in a five-set thriller in Charleston.

The Mohigans swept both Parkersburg South and Woodrow Wilson in its quarterfinal and semifinal matches to set up another meeting with the Lady Applemen.

Musselman entered as the three-time defending state champions after defeating Morgantown in last year’s final but the top-seeded Mohigans flipped the script for the win.

In Class AA, Philip Barbour came up short in its bid for a three-peat, falling to Oak Glen in the finals.

In Class A, Ritchie County finished as runner-up to Williamstown, dropping three sets to their regional rivals.