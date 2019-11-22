New WVSSAC classifications will send Bridgeport to Triple-A starting in 2020

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The WVSSAC has released the latest enrollment numbers for the reclassification that will take place before the 2020-2021 academic year.

Bridgeport High School is the only school in our region that will change classifications – moving from Class AA to Triple-A.

The move would make the Indians the smallest of the 32 Class AAA schools with 822 students.

Fairmont Senior (799) and Elkins (798) will be the two largest of 37 Double-A schools.

These new classifications, however, do not have any direct impact on the soon-to-be-implemented four-classification setup that West Virginia high school basketball will have, which is also slated to start next season (2020-2021).

The Indians have been a dominant force in many sports since joining the Double-A ranks in 2012, including multiple state titles in football and baseball.