RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion’s baseball team picked up a 14-4 win in six innings over Lewis County on Senior Night, Monday.

The win over the Minutemen was the Huskies’ second victory on the day, after they beat Grafton earlier in the day.

North Marion trailed 3-1 after the top of the second inning, but scored 13 of the next 14 runs the rest of the way.