CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — We’ve already settled our top catch of the year for high school football in north central West Virginia, but Sports Illustrated has narrowed down their top list from across the country, including some local talent.

Landon Frey, a wide receiver from North Marion High School, has been named a finalist in Sports Illustrated’s National High School Football Play of the Year for 2023. Specifically, Frey’s one-handed catch in the closing minutes of the 2023 AA Championship against Fairmont Senior.

The list of finalists, similar to the 12 SportsZone Catch of the Year, is comprised of the winner of each week of the regular season and the payoffs, with Frey winning his week with his catch.

Frey is the only player on the list from West Virginia. You can vote for him on Sports Illustrated’s website here. The poll will close on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11:59 p.m. EST.