BECKLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — With a win against the Big Blacks Thursday night, the Colts have a shot at the title.

Braylyn Sparks scored the only goal of the match late in the second half to power Philip Barbour past Point Pleasant and into the Class AA/A Girls Soccer State Championship Game with a 1-0 win.

The Colts overcame the Big Blacks in a defensive battle to reach the state championship game where they will face Charleston Catholic for the third consecutive season.

That game will kick off at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Also in the evening session, the Morgantown boys soccer team was eliminated by George Washington in a 5-1 loss.