PHILIPPI, W.Va (WBOY) — Philip Barbour’s Braylyn Sparks scored four goals on Tuesday night against Preston, the last of which made her the second player in school history to record 100 career goals.

With part of her freshman season lost to COVID restrictions, Sparks reached the century mark for goals in less than four full seasons and joins Cassandra Triplett as one of two Colts girls soccer players to ever achieve that feat.

Coming off of a first-team all-state selection and Class AA-A state championship appearance in 2022, Sparks helps provide the offensive engine for a Philip Barbour team that sits 11-2-1 overall with an 8-0 record in the Big X Conference.

As one of seven seniors on the roster for the Colts, she has one more crack at bringing a state championship back to Philippi after back-to-back runner-up finishes at the WVSSAC Girls Soccer State Tournament in 2021 and 2022.