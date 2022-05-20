FAIRMONT, W.Va – In Class AA, there is a less familiar opponent on the horizon for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears. Coach David Ricer’s team will square off with eastern panhandle foe Keyser. He says the 18-8 Polar Bears are focusing on what they can control ahead of next week’s series.

“We’re just concentrating on what we do and what we do good,” he said, “We’ve kind of adopted the thing as long as we do what we should do, we’ll be ok and that’s kind of what we’re taking with Keyser.”

Fairmont Senior is set to host game two of the regional series at Mary Lou Retton park and will have to win at least one game on the road at Keyser to make a state tournament appearance.