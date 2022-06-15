MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Post 2 was in action for the first time since the Wood Bat Classic over the weekend, hosting Post 71/214 from Garrett County, MD.

The visitors got things going early with one in the first and then three in the third inning with two coming on a Chance Ritchey single to left center.

The hot hitting continued in the fourth as Garrett struck for five more with Ritchey continuing his big day and driving in a pair on a single through the right side.

The bats came to life for Post 2 in the bottom of the fourth. Cody Thomas doubled over the left fielder’s head to score Forbes and get the home team on the board. Then a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jett Walters brought Tommy Montague in from third and suddenly there was some momentum in the first base dugout.

Kaysyn Nealy sent a shot back up the middle that allowed Thomas to truck around the bases from second and the home rally continued.

Finally, Ethan Dorkins lined a single over the shortstop’s head which drove in Max Parow to make it a four run inning for Post 2.

Post 2 battled throughout this one but the Garrett offense was too much to over come, 12-8 the final in favor of the visitors.