MORGANTOWN, W.Va –

As the state baseball tournament grows smaller in the rear view mirror, American Legion competition grows closer with local teams opening their slates this week.

Morgantown Post 2 came a win short of winning the Great Lakes regional tournament a year ago and in the months since have seen local high school teams have continued success in the postseason as well.

With former WVU pitcher Andy Altemus back for a second season as manager, expectations are high as Post 2 moves back to the Mid-Atlantic region and will host the region tournament later this summer. Altemus says the experience gained in the last year makes his team even more dangerous.

“They got the experience of playing in a Legion regional last year and both schools had a really good postseason,” he said, “University scared Bridgeport, probably should’ve beat them, and then Morgantown had a really good run as well so these kids, they’re hungry to win. They want to build on what happened last year and they know that they can go pretty far and compete at that national level.”

Post 2 opened its season with a 12-4 win over Wheeling Post 1 last night on the road and begins its home schedule this weekend with its annual Wood Bat Classic to be played at Dale Miller Field at Mylan Park.