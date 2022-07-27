MORGANTOWN, W.Va- Morgantown Post 2 had its back against the wall at the American Legion baseball state tournament, needing to defeat Parkersburg Post 15 to avoid elimination and it scrapped and clawed to stay alive all day.

Mayson Jack took the mound for Post 2 and was phenomenal, dancing through the raindrops in the early innings to keep Parkersburg scoreless.

Josh Gribble was equally impressive for Post 15 as he worked a strong first four innings but ran into some trouble in the fifth.

As Gribble tired, his command weakened and a pair of walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases for Morgantown with one out in the inning.

Parkersburg went to the bullpen, bringing in Brodie Wiggins and he delivered. A pair of flyouts to right field ended the half-inning and kept this one scoreless.

After Jack fired another zero in the bottom of the inning, Morgantown got to work. Aaron Forbes led off the sixth with a double down the left field line.

Following a Zach Brennan strikeout, Tommy Montague sent a line drive into left field and as it sliced toward the line, left fielder Drew Woofter layed out but could not make the catch.

Forbes came in to score and Post 2 had the games first run.

Wiggins worked out of the inning with a double play but Jack worked around a one-out walk to end the sixth with his team in front.

Morgantown couldn’t muster any insurance in the seventh and Parkersburg came to the plate for potentially the final time in the bottom of the inning.

A leadoff walk and a sacrifice bunt a runner in scoring position before Forbes charged on a slow roller to third to record the second out and hold the runner at second.

With the tying run just a base hit away from scoring, Jack induced a flyball to left field where Jett Walters moved this evening after spending the entire season at second base.

After getting turned around a couple of times, he made the catch, falling to the ground to secure it and keep Post 2’s state title hopes alive with a 1-0 win.

Morgantown heads to another elimination game tomorrow against Berkeley Post 14 at 4 p.m.