MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The American Legion baseball state tournament continued in Morgantown on Wednesday and Bridgeport Post 68 looked to stave off elimination against Berkeley Post 14.

Ben McDougal was dominant in the early innings for Bridgeport but Brayden Stottlemeyer matched him almost perfectly through the first five innings except for a throwing error that scored Isaac Lough.

Each pitcher did their best to keep their teams alive but Berkeley broke through against McDougal finally in the fifth.

A fielder’s choice plated the tying run for Post 14 and they came right back in the sixth. An RBI double and a sacrifice fly brought two runs across the plate in back-to-back at-bats but Bridgeport was not ready to go away.

In the top of the seventh, Zach Nicholson came in to score on a passed ball and make it a one-run inning.

Down to his final out, Anthony Dixon came through to tie the game for Post 68 with a single that scored Michael Romano but a Chris Harbert flyout ended the half-inning.

In extras, Harbert put Bridgeport in front in the top of the ninth with a double to right field that brought Aidan Paulsen home.

With two runners in scoring position and one out Post 68 could not capitalize though and Berkeley had one last chance in the bottom of the ninth.

Three singles loaded the bases for Post 14 and a hard hit ball to second base proved to be the difference.

A fielding error on the play allowed two runs to score and Berkeley Post 14 walked it off to eliminate Bridgeport Post 68 by a final of 5-4.