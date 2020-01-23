RCB hands North Marion its first loss of the season

RACHEL, W.Va. – No. 7 Robert C. Byrd traveled to Rachel to take on the undefeated and fifth-ranked North Marion Wednesday night.

It’s the Eagles who came out hot with a quick seven point run to take the early lead.

Bryson Lucas then scores two of his 10 points tonight.

North Marion did get on the board but Byrd held them to just five points in the first quarter.

The Huskies opened the second quarter with promise, but RCB didn’t let them do much more as the Eagles led by 15 at the break.

Byrd keeps rolling in the third quarter. But Michael Garrett did keep the Huskies in the game with his game-high 16 points.

Byrd never loses the lead in this game and goes on to win 60-40.

RCB knocked down North Marion and handed them their first loss of the season.

Khori Miles and Gavin Kennedy led Byrd with 12 points each. Tommy Hawkins scored 11 points and Bryson Lucas scored 10 points.