Ritchie County finishes as Class-A State Softball Runner Up

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Ritchie County fell to Wahama 5-3 in the softball state championship and finished as Class Single-A state runners up.

The Rebels didn’t have an easy path to the state final. Ritchie County had to defeat Petersburg earlier in the morning on Wednesday before advancing to the title game.

Offense started quickly for the Rebels, Olivia Dodd’s RBI single scored the first run of the game, followed by a bases loaded walk to put the Rebels up 2-0 in the top of the first inning.

Wahama answered those runs in the bottom of the first inning with two runs of their own to tie the game up 2-2.

The Falcons struck again in the bottom of the third inning, scoring three runs powered behind a two RBI double to put them up 5-2.

Ritchie County would put another tally on the board in the top of the fifth inning, but their offense would stop there.

Wahama downed Ritchie County 5-3 to win the Class-A State Title and finished the season undefeated 27-0.

Ritchie County takes home a state runner up trophy and had three players in Lillie Law, Alyvia Pittman and Chloe Elliott make the all tournament team.