CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Robert C Byrd faced Philip Barbour for their home-opener and it was a nail-biter.

What started out as a 5-3 lead for Byrd turned into an 8-8 tie entering the ninth inning.

Both the Eagles and the Colts battled until the very end, but RCB defended their home field and walked off with a 9-8 victory.