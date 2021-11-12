Salem University Catch of the Year: Round 1

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Salem University Catch of the Week (WBOY Image)

High School Sports Scores

12 SportsZone High School Sports Scores

 

Now that it’s playoff time, votes can be cast for the Salem University Catch of the Year!

Fans can vote for three different opening-round matchups between catches that were deemed the best from one week throughout the regular season.

East Fairmont’s #8 seed Alex Culp versus Grafton’s #9 seed Kaden Delany.

Robert C. Byrd’s #11 seed Nathaniel Junkins versus University’s #6 seed Sage Clawges.

University High School’s Sage Clawges had several Catches of the Week this season. This final matchup is between two of Clawges’ catches, the #7 and #10 seeds.

Click here to watch all the Catches of the Week from the 2021 high school football season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories