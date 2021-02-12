Three decorated Fairmont Senior XC runners sign with MEC schools

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Three decorated Fairmont Senior High School cross country runners signed to continue their collegiate running careers with Mountain East Conference programs.

Logan Zuchelli, Elijah Hannig and Tyler Hayes all were apart of the 2018 and 2019 Boys Class-AA State Championship teams at Fairmont Senior.

They all also placed in the top 20 at the state meet this season to help lead the Polar Bears to a State Runner Up finish.

Zuchelli ended his senior cross country campaign as the top runner in Boys Class-AA after finishing in first place at the state meet this season.

He crossed the finish line in 15:57.57 and collected his Boys AA Individual State Championship title.

Zuchelli signed to continue his cross country and track and field career at Concord University.

He said the coaches at Fairmont Senior helped him to become the runner he is today and he believes the coaches at Concord can improve his running career even further.

“I just feel that there is a good program growing at Concord with coach Cox in charge and I feel that I could be an integral part in further making the program better. Hopefully get them to go possibly to nationals and I just feel that he would be the right coach for me,” Zuchelli said.

Teammate Tyler Hayes signed with the University of Charleston cross country and track and field programs.

Hayes finished in fourth place in the state meet this season, helping achieve the state runner up finish for the Polar Bears.

This past season, Hayes finished in first place at the Big 10 Conference meet and said that finish and his top 10 finish at the state meets are the biggest accomplishments of his senior season.

He appreciates his time with the Fairmont Senior cross country program and credits much of his success to his coaches and teammates.

Hayes told 12 News that Charleston seemed like the perfect place to further flourish his running career.

“I went and visited and I pretty much just fell in love with the atmosphere. I talked to coach Bias and he sounded like he had the same goals that I did and just felt like it was the perfect fit for me,” Hayes said.

Last but not least, Elijah Hannig signed with the West Virginia Wesleyan College cross country and track and field programs.

Hannig apart of the squad that finished as state runners up this past season after a top 20 finish at 20th place.

He said he is especially happy with his individual improvement from his freshman season to his senior campaign and that showed in his performance at the state meet.

“I was proud because freshman year I got 72nd so I didn’t really ever picture myself being that good. But then once I started to believe and got that training done I was able to get 20th this year. If you have a good work ethic you can do anything you want and if you put your mind to it and if you are willing to put in the work you can succeed,” Hannig said.

Hannig is excited to take his talents to WVWC and run with the Bobcats.