BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – The Timbuck Shields Memorial tournament got underway tonight at Bridgeport High, Bridgeport Post 68 against Latrobe, PA Post 515.

In the top of fourth, a 3-2 Bridgeport lead quickly became a tie game on an Eric Batista RBI single off of Zach Rohrig. Rohrig buckled down to battle out of the inning, stranding a couple of runners with a strikeout.

The visitors kept the bats hot though, as in the fifth tough, Post 68 tried to turn two but instead an error gave Latrobe a 4-3 lead.

Following that, Jake Albaugh singled the other way on a two strike pitch to extend the lead to two.

Cam Cole came on in relief for Post 68 and kept the visitors off the board and gave his team a chance in the final inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Gabe Ross came up to the plate with runners at second and third and blasted it just out of the reach of the center fielder, Cole and Ben McDougal scored to tie the game with two down in the inning.

An Austin Mann flyout ended the seventh and by tournament rules, this one ended in a tie, 5-5.