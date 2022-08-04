MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Trinity Christian School soccer program saw unprecedented success last season, winning the OVAC conference championship for the first time under first-year head coach Dan Lohmann.

That accomplishment was in no small thanks to now-departed senior Gabe Turak, who leaves Trinity as the program’s all-time leading goal scorer but his work off the field is just as impressive on it.

Earlier this week, Turak was named to the United Soccer Coaches of America High School Boys Scholar All-Region team, an honor designed to recognize high school soccer players for their accomplishments on and off the pitch.

The only selection from the state of West Virginia, Turak has long understood the balance that comes with being a true student-athlete.

“I liked to focus a lot on the field but just as much as I do on the field as in the classroom,” he said, “Study hard and use my time wisely where I can.”

The culture change at Trinity has been staggering in the year since Lohmann took over and its something that Turak understands clearly as well. When it comes to his success on and off the field, he continues to look at his now-former coach as a one of the key figures.

Gabe Turak: He’s been a huge impact on me, especially this year, and for the team. He’s come in and really changed things up. I’ve heard this year is just exponentially growing and a lot of good things are coming from him and I give him nothing but praise because he’s helped me a lot. He’s advocated for me with this award.

While he may be hanging up his soccer cleats to attend WVU later this month, Gabe Turak’s impact both on and off the field for the Trinity Christian soccer program is still being felt and still being recognized beyond just the city of Morgantown.