FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Trinity Christian moved to 9-0 on the volleyball season with a pair of victories at East Fairmont on Thursday.

In a tri-match that also included Braxton County, the Bees opened the night with a victory while the Eagles aimed to bounce back against the Warriors.

Trinity provided a similar result though, winning the first set 25-17 and the second by a score of 25-21.

The ensuing match with East Fairmont proved to be a battle but early momentum for the Warriors made the difference.

A 25-20 win in the first set allowed Trinity to get rolling and hold off a late rally from the Bees to take the second set, 25-23.

First-year Trinity head coach Anna Witt was pleased with her team’s performance but even more thrilled with the mindset the Warriors brough to the court.

“It really came down to mental game today. They really had to dig deep and find their love for volleyball today out there and they found it,” she said, “They realized that they’re just as good as all these other teams and they never had that confidence so it’s all confidence in themselves and their teammates and that’s what pulled out these two wins today.”

Trinity returns to the court on September 13, facing Liberty and Notre Dame in a tri-match.