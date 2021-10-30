UHS boys, MHS girls complete three-peat at State XC Meet

ONA, W.Va. – Both the University boys and Morgantown girls entered Saturday’s state cross country meet in Ona looking to win a third consecutive team state title.

The Hawks, led by standouts Josh Edwards and Rocco DeVincint, were the top ranked team in Triple-A entering the state meet. The lady Mohigans, led by standouts Irene Riggs and Lea Hatcher, had the same distinction on the girls side.

Both teams lived up to the hype. Both teams captured another state title. And both teams’ top runners finished the year on top of the class.

Josh Edwards won a third-straight individual state cross country title, and helped lead the Hawks to their latest team title. Including Edwards, each of the Hawks’ top four runners finished Top 10 in the state to help give Ed Frohnapfel his latest state title.

Morgantown’s Irene Riggs won her second cross country state title on Saturday. (Photo by Abbie Backenstoe, WBOY)

Riggs, like Edwards, also blew away the competition. Riggs and Hatcher finished first and third, respectively, and three more of their teammates finished inside the Top 5. For Riggs, it’s her second-straight crown, individually, and the third team title she’s been a part of.

Riggs finished the course in a time of 18:24.88, which was more than thirty seconds faster than Preston’s Allie Martin, who finished second.

Edwards crossed the finish line in a time of 15:51.68, which was just under thirty seconds ahead of the next closest finisher.

Morgantown head coach, Michael Ryan, and Preston head coach, Paul Martin, were both honored as WVSSAC cross country coaches of the year.

The University girls placed second as a team.

Morgantown’s girls team winning the state title continues an impressive streak of 12 consecutive years that either the Lady Mohigans or Lady Hawks have captured the Triple-A team state title. The last time a non-Mon County school won was 2009.

Full Triple-A girls results here.

Full Triple-A boys results here.