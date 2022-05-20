CHARLESTON, W.Va – The Class Triple-A state track and field meet finished up in Charleston on Friday with plenty of hardware returning to North Central West Virginia.



The University boys bring a team state title back to Morgantown, edging out Jefferson by five points.



The Hawks, led by boys high point award winner Josh Edwards, collected multiple first place finishes.



The University of Oregon commit finished the season with three state titles in the 3200, 1600 and 800.



The UHS boys 4×800 relay team of Rocco DeVincent, Drew Zundell, Ryan Blohm and Brock Price won the race in eight minutes flat.



That’s not all for the ‘U.’ Daminn Cunningham won the boys long jump and Colin McBee wins a state title in discus.



University’s Sierra Lanham won the girls long jump with a mark of 17 feet and 11 inches.



The Morgantown girls won the team state title with 96 total points. The Mohigans, led by girls high point winner, Irene Riggs.



Riggs finished first in all three races: the 3200, 1600 and 800.



The Morgantown 4×800 relay team of Sophie Renner, Anna Lester, Maddie Gump and Amelia Summers won the title with a time of 9:39.72.



And another title was won by a Mohigan relay team. The 4×400 team of Belicia McKendall, Lea Hatcher, Sasha Hunter and Yelena Davidson beat out the competition by seven seconds.



The Buckhannon-Upshur boys 4×400 relay team brings a title back to Upshur County. The team of Shawn Blandino, Julien Larcher, Sterlin Thropp and Jordan Gillum finished the race in 3:25.26.



Preston’s Sierra Davis won the girls discus title. Davis set a personal record with a throw of 125-02.



The full results from the AAA state track and field meet can be found here. (link https://results.kvtfoa.net/2022051920/)