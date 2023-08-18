WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – The reputation of Doddridge County football precedes itself.

After reaching the state semifinals in four of the last five seasons, a younger group of Bulldogs is preparing to burst onto the scene.

“Expectations are high but without work, they don’t mean anything. The young men are putting a lot of work in,” head coach Bobby Burnside said, “We graduated a high percentage of our starters, but these guys want their chance and they’re going to get that.”

Doddridge County football is built on one thing: hard work. Even though there may be a lot of new faces in the lineup, they are fully aware of what it takes to make the Bulldogs go.

“It takes massive effort and lots of training in the offseason and just getting mental reps and physical reps,” senior Talyn Snyder said.

That offseason program is a major standard for Doddridge County and it all starts with strength and conditioning.

“We’re a physical team and we always have been and will continue to be. The weight room is what gets us there. We’re always in the weight room,” senior Kale Hart said.

Snyder leads a deep stable of back for the Bulldogs that includes Seth Cass and Kendall Huffman that can make plays on the ground, but things are yet to be decided on who will replace Trenton Huffman under center for week one.

“We’ve got a couple of guys that have been seeing a lot of reps and battling for that spot,” Burnside sad, “Senior Brandon Hileman is a playmaker and sophomore Bryson Dixon does an excellent job when he’s under center and those two right now are getting the reps.”

For the Bulldogs to reach their goals, there’s one thing in mind that can get them there: improvement.

“Work hard, get better. Wherever we’re at from day one, we need to improve daily and weekly,” Burnside said.

Doddridge County opens the high school football season for teams statewide on Wednesday…Hosting St. Marys at Cline Stansberry Stadium.