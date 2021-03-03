High school wrestling season begins at East Fairmont

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The high school wrestling season got underway at East Fairmont High School, and across the state, on Wednesday.

Blake Boyers and his fellow Bees teammates haven’t stepped on the mats, competitively, since February 29, 2020 — the final day of the state wrestling tournament in Huntington.

More than a full year has passed since that time, meaning, simply, it’s been a long time coming for these high school wrestlers.

East Fairmont hosted Fairmont Senior, Lewis County and Clay County in a quad meet to open the season.

Fan attendance was limited, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Other noticeable differences from year’s past were that officials didn’t raise the hand of the winner after each match, and disinfectant spray was applied to the mats in between rounds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories