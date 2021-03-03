High school wrestling season begins at East Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The high school wrestling season got underway at East Fairmont High School, and across the state, on Wednesday.

Blake Boyers and his fellow Bees teammates haven’t stepped on the mats, competitively, since February 29, 2020 — the final day of the state wrestling tournament in Huntington.

More than a full year has passed since that time, meaning, simply, it’s been a long time coming for these high school wrestlers.

East Fairmont hosted Fairmont Senior, Lewis County and Clay County in a quad meet to open the season.

Fan attendance was limited, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Other noticeable differences from year’s past were that officials didn’t raise the hand of the winner after each match, and disinfectant spray was applied to the mats in between rounds.