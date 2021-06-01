Hill sheds “interim” title, officially becomes Trinity basketball head coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Rick Hill can officially shed the “interim” title as he has been named the Trinity Christian boys basketball head coach.

Hill served as the interim head coach this past season and led the Warriors to a winning record.

He now can officially call himself the head coach of the Warriors program and said this will help him plan out the Warriors off season work.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity. Now is the time to get to serious work for the off season. Not knowing what was going to happen, it was kind of hard to prepare for the off season so now I’m in full off season mode and and preparing for the upcoming year,” Hill said.

It’s double the good news for Hill since he returns most of his team and almost all of his starters.

Hill said he is excited to build upon what his crew accomplished last season and can now do so by being called the official head coach of the Warriors basketball program.

