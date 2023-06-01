SHINNSTON, W.Va (WBOY) – Antwan Hilliard has been synonymous with Lincoln football more most of his high school career, taking over as the leader in the backfield for the Cougars midway through his freshman season.

He’s not headed too far away to play at Fairmont State next year and that will keep him close to the support system he credits for his success.

“I honestly couldn’t be here without my family, coaches, my teachers helping me along the way and friends,” he said, “I remember texting half of them when Fairmont first offered that I was probably going to end up going there and they thought it was a good decision too, so it honestly just helped.”

After a high school career in which he played big roles on both sides of the ball for Lincoln, Hilliard enters college as a true multi-positional athlete who could line up on offense or defense for the Fighting Falcons.