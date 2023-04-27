RACHEL, W.Va (WBOY) – North Marion track standout Trinity Hine made her college decision official on Thursday.

Hine made a choice that she’s proud of, cutting her own path to Lincoln Memorial.

“My sister, she goes to college in Tennessee too, but I picked it because it was kind of one, I found on my own without anyone’s help and that was nice to have my own name,” she said.

She aims to help the Huskies take the Class AA girls state track championship this spring after back-to-back runner-up finishes.