CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – Sometimes it takes little more than a team and a dream to bring a community to life with no greater example in the state of West Virginia than Elkins boys’ basketball in the 2022-23 season.

It wasn’t always an easy path to the top but after an upset win over East Fairmont in the regional final, the Tigers qualified for the state tournament for the first time in 23 years.

Elkins was not done making history yet, upsetting #3 Ripley in the quarterfinals for the program’s first state tournament win since 1950.

Even with a semifinal loss to eventual state champion Fairmont Senior, head coach Amrit Rayfield sees a group of young men that did even more than anyone could have expected and worked for everything they earned.

“Tt hurts because they gave so much effort, so much energy, so much time to Elkins High School basketball and to the program,” he said, “I’m just proud of them for that.”

Looking past the success on the court, the undeniable fact about this Elkins team is that it brought a new kind of energy to a community that desperately desired it and threw its entire support behind its boys.

“Everybody came out. Everybody was supporting us. We had a parade before we left. We brought everybody back and just started playing great basketball and I think, like coach was saying, kids are looking up at us and now they want to go play some basketball,” senior forward Cory Harper said, “They want to work hard and do what we did in high school so hopefully it keeps carrying on down the road for them.”

The upset wins and the raucous crowd may be what draws the headlines when people talk about this team but at the driving force behind the success is what is often at the heart of any great team: a group of young men with a shared love and a shared goal that become much more like brothers in arms than just simple teammates.

“t means a lot having a group of guys that I’ve grown up with and we’ve been together since elementary school playing basketball and we’ve just stuck together the whole way and it hurts now but it feels great that we made it this far with the group of guys that we did,” senior guard Tanner Miller said.

The 2022-23 Elkins boys’ basketball team may be done playing and its nine seniors may have donned the black and orange for the final time, but their impact can never be doubted and there’s no reason to count out the next generation of Tigers either.